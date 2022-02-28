Woman sustains cut to face following alleged assault in Kilkenny City pub

A woman sustained a cut to her face during an alleged assault in a Kilkenny pub over the weekend.

It happened to a woman in her early thirties just before midnight on Saturday (26th February) night at a city-centre premises.

One man, who’s understood to be aged in his late twenties, was arrested and charged with assault and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court on the 15th of March.

Anybody who witnessed the incident should contact Kilkenny City Garda Station.