Women’s Refuge in Carlow holds fundraising rally today

A rally to raise funds for local domestic abuse services is taking place in Carlow today.

Carlow is one of only 9 counties without a dedicated women’s refuge.

People are gathering to show the need for refuge for women and families in need.

Rally organiser Ger O’Neill says familys in particular need a local shelter for their safety, “If you’ve got young children you have no hope of getting anywhere unless its local. You could get someone to drop you to a shelter if there was one locally but to get too Kilkenny, even the train fair is €10 or €15 and that would be just for an adult. In that situation with an abusive partner, he certainly won’t give her the money to get there either.