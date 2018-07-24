Work on 6 new houses for Mooncoin to restart this week

Over a million euro’s to be granted for the building of six family homes in South Kilkenny.

Four of the houses are to be completed at New Road in Mooncoin at a cost of just over €805,000. The other two will be developed at Chapel Street in Mooncoin at a cost of just over €402,000.

Works, which began over a year ago, were stalled due to unforeseen circumstances but can now resume.

It’s understood the Department of Housing expects works to recommence later this week.

Local Councillor Pat Dunphy says it might be only 6 homes but its a welcome start for the area.