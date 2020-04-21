Work to restart on 3 Kilkenny building sites this week

Work on 3 housing developments in Kilkenny is set to restart this week.

Sites at Bolton in Callan, at Breagagh Place in Piltown and on the Nuncio Road in Kilkenny can all re-open.

As all 3 are social housing projects and close to completion they are deemed to be essential projects so can proceed once the guidelines are adhered to.

Director of Housing with Kilkenny County Council, Mary Mulholland has emphasised the importance of ensuring that “works can only proceed where all public health requirements are fully met”.

She added that “Applications have been made to recommence construction on other social housing construction sites around the County and Kilkenny County Council will ensure that construction starts again as soon as public health and government advice allow.”