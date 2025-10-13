ADVERTISEMENT

Uisce Éireann says it has crews carrying out urgent repairs to a ‘significant burst’ on a water main in Carlow town.

It’s impacting supply to homes and businesses in Idrone Park, Tullow Road and surrounding areas.

Aim is that the works will be completed by 7o’clock this evening, however for up to three hours after customers may notice temporary discolouration which should disappear if you run the cold kitchen tap until the water runs clear.

Shane Aylward, Water Network Operations Lead, Uisce Éireann, said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible but are complex due to the location and size of the burst. We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have on our customers and appreciate their patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible.”

Traffic management’s in place in the area to ensure the safety of those working on the issue.