Workers at the Merck plant in County Wicklow are hoping for answers today as union officials meet with company management.

100 workers are set to lose their jobs at the site in Arklow.

The science and technology company plans to discontinue its operations there by 2028.

SIPTU’s Andrea Cleere, who’s from Kilkenny, says they want to ensure there’s a future for their workers, noting; “There’s a considerable period of time between then and now whereby we’re willing to sit down and discuss with management in an open, transparent manner about what can be done at local level and at a higher level to put measures in place to see what we can do to protect the viability of the site”.