Works are to start on the next stage of the Kilkenny Pedestrian and Cyclist Improvement Scheme.

As part of the next stage of the Active Travel Programme for the city, the Waterford Road is next to be overhauled in two phases with construction to start next month.

Aim is to improve connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists, linking residential areas with schools, shops, and other local amenities.

Initially the focus will be on the stretch between the Waterford Road Roundabout and the one at the intersection of the Waterford Road and Bohernatounish Road (between Lidl and Aldi) with a dedicated bus bay serving the Kilkenny School Project and two new pedestrian crossings to improve access for those living in Springfields and Hollybank.

Then it’ll see the section from there to the Nuncio Road Roundabout enhanced with provision for a bus bay serving Presentation Secondary School.

Mayor John Coonan, who lives in the locality, is delighted;