Works underway on improving walking trails at Jenkinstown in Kilkenny in €200,000+ project

Works are underway on improving popular walking trails close to Kilkenny city.

A contractor was appointed to oversee the project at Jenkinstown Woods earlier this year with an upgrade planned for the existing loop and an additional one to be installed alongside other features.

More than €200,000’s been ringfenced for this by Kilkenny County Council.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace about it – hear that here;