World famous Kilkenny tenor to begin administering Covid-19 injections next week

A globally-renowned Kilkenny tenor is due to begin administering Covid-19 jabs from next Monday.

Ronan Tynan, whose family home’s in Johnstown, was a medical doctor before his singing career took off as well as notching up sporting achievements as a Paralympic athlete.

He’s since performed on some of the world’s biggest stages as well as at prominent ceremonies, including the funerals of a number of former US Presidents.

With his concerts called off due to the Pandemic, Ronan offered to work as a Covid tester but those services weren’t required.

But he’s been telling the Way It Is that he’s been cleared to start operating as a vaccination during a chat with our Sue Nunn which initially started out with him remembering the late Veronica Dunne.

