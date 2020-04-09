World of Music mourns the death of the legendary John Prine

The World of Music today mourns the death of the legendary John Prine.

Tribute have been paid to him by everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Bob Dylan and publications and news outlets from the Washington Post to the BBC all pausing to mark the passing of a man who is widely recognised as making a unique contribution to American culture.

Here at KCLR we fondly remember the man we met when he visited us on a number of occasions while we worked with the late Philip Donnelly on the Full Circle series.

We remember a quiet and humble man, who was full of stories, good humour and a sense of fun.

He was delighted with his Johnny Barry Calendar, something which we later heard hung on the wall of his music room at his home in the US to remind him of the times he spent with us in KCLR

Rest in Peace John Prine