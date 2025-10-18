Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Carlow and Kilkenny as the southwest and southeast of the country are braced for severe weather later.

An Orange warning for rain will be in place for Cork and Waterford from 9 o’clock tonight – with possible river floods, especially in mountainous areas.

A status Yellow warning has been issued for 5pm for Cork, Kerry, and Waterford – with a risk of localised flooding.

And a status Yellow Rain warning will affect Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford from 8pm.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel looks ahead: