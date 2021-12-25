Yellow rainfall warning across Carlow and Kilkenny today

A status yellow rain warning is in effect this morning for five counties.

There’ll be persistent rain in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford this Christmas Day, with 30 to 50 millimetres of rain expected.

This could lead to localised flooding, with the alert due to stay in place until 11 o’clock tonight.

Met Eireann forecaster Gerry Murphy has the outlook:

“Really for Ireland rather than having a cold white Christmas, we’re going to have a fairly wet and fairly windy Christmas so really quite mild with temperatures will above average for this time of year and basically all areas will get some rain at times with fairly strong winds as well.”