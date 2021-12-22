You can now book your own Covid-19 booster appointment for Kilkenny or Carlow vaccination centres

If you’ve been considering getting a Covid-19 booster vaccine but don’t have the time to wait on the walk-in system, appointment booking is now available for Kilkenny and Carlow.

Following successful trials in other test centres around the country, the self-booking service is being rolled out for vaccination centres at Cillin Hill, Kilkenny, and the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow.

The service comes into effect as of Wednesday evening with appointments available on Thursday and Friday of this week.

At time of writing, there are currently 154 appointments available in Carlow and 322 in Kilkenny – keeping in mind that these are outside/separate to the walk-in service.

Book an appointment

You can book an appointment here via the HSE website.

What do I need?

You can only book an appointment if you are:

aged 40 and older

pregnant aged 30 or older

a healthcare worker aged 30 or older

aged 30 or older and have an underlying condition

Per the HSE, if you are not in one of these groups, you will not get your booster.

To book online you will also need a

mobile phone number

email address

PPS number

Eircode

The service is operating for appointments on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 (Christmas Eve) with no appointments currently listed for Christmas Day.

Book here.