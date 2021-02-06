“You must phone your GP at the first sign of anything like Covid-19 symptoms” says Chief Medical Officer

The Chief Medical Officer is calling for old habits to be broken in order to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan’s comments come as 55 additional deaths related to the virus have been reported, 36 of them in February, 18 from January with one remaining under investigation.

The median age of those who died is 86 years and the age range is 49-100 years.

Added to that, 827 new cases have been confirmed, 19 of them in Carlow with seven in Kilkenny.

There are 1,177 patients with Coronavirus in hospitals across the country, of which 177 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. (Latest information re St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny here).

Dr. Holohan says “There are a few old habits that collectively we have to break in order to suppress COVID-19 together. We know that people who feel unwell typically avoid calling their GP over the weekend, and wait to see if they improve. You should no longer do that – you must phone your GP at the first sign of anything like Covid-19 symptoms. Do not adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach.”

He adds “Similarly, do not leave your house or go to work if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms at all. Breaking these habits will limit Covid-19’s opportunity to spread from person to person.”

14-Day Incidence Rate

Carlow has the country’s second-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus. It’s currently on 511.1 per 100,000 people, ahead of the national figure of 345.6 with just Monaghan’s higher at 781.9.

Kilkenny remains at the opposite end of the scale, third lowest at 169.3.

Vaccine

Alternative arrangements will be made for older people who cannot visit a GP clinic or vaccination centre over the coming months, according to the head of the HSE.

Rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna jabs to the over 70s is to start on Monday next, firstly with those 85 and older.

The majority will be administered the vaccine by their local doctor or through a GP “buddy” system, and some will be required to attend larger hubs in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says anyone who cannot attend will be accommodated.

In the UK

Residents in parts of Worcestershire in England are being urged to take a coronavirus test, whether they have symptoms or not.

Cases of the South African variant – that aren’t linked to international travel – have been found in the WR3 post code.

Meanwhile, the latest British government figures have been released.

Sky’s Enda Brady says there is room for some optimism.