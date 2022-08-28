“You need to be very very wary” says Sergeant Peter McConnon about rental scams on students heading back to college

Gardai in Kilkenny are reminding those who are seeking accommodation to be aware of a rental scam, particularly as students head back to college.

It follows an incident in Kilkenny in recent days whereby a city centre property was advertised on social media for way under market value with photos not related to the property.

Someone using the name ‘Hannah’ was looking for up to three months’ rent in advance.

Kilkenny Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Peter McConnan says there are several red flags to be aware of.

“When the landlord is unable to meet up and show you the property in person, you need to be very very wary of it,” said Peter.

“When communication is only through text or Whatsapp or other social media platforms, or when the property is offered with no questions asked and payment demanded immediately before signing a lease so never send money without viewing and seeing the property” he added.