You will need raincoats this weekend as wet and windy conditions are expected locally

It’s going to be a wet and windy weekend according to a local forecaster.

The weather is expected to remain breezy with frequent showers.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there’ll be a significant wind chill so wrap up when you’re out and about.

Speaking with KCLR Live he said “It’ll start off nice and bright, but there will be showers, some heavy showers but they’ll be very hit and miss so it’s going to be hard to call and probably going to be too windy for the brollies (umbrellas), so a good raincoat that has a bit of bulk in it to keep you warm is probably the best attire”

He added that there’s a chance of some nasty storms from Wednesday next week.

He said “Now there’s a risk of some storms backing across the Atlantic next week so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where they are going to hit at the moment but I’d be surprised if one of them doesn’t end up being a direct hit or quite a close direct hit”