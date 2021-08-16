KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

Young boy seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Kilkenny

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Station Road in Thomastown on Sunday

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 16/08/2021
St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny (Google Maps)
St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny (Google Maps)

A young boy is in hospital after being hit by a car in Thomastown on Sunday evening.

It happened on the Station Road  at about 7.45pm.

He was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

The scene was forensically examined last night and the road has since reopened but Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 16/08/2021