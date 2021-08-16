KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Young boy seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Kilkenny
The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Station Road in Thomastown on Sunday
A young boy is in hospital after being hit by a car in Thomastown on Sunday evening.
It happened on the Station Road at about 7.45pm.
He was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s hospital where his condition is described as serious.
The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.
The scene was forensically examined last night and the road has since reopened but Gardaí say investigations are continuing.