KCLR News
Young boy seriously injured in road incident near Borris
The young boy has been airlifted to hospital in Dublin after being knock from his bike on the Borris to Garryhill road in Co Carlow
A young boy has been seriously injured after being knocked off his bike in Co Carlow.
KCLR understands the boy was out cycling with a group of friends when he was hit by a jeep in the Ballymartin area on the Borris to Fenagh road.
Emergency services are on the scene but the boy has been airlifted to hospital in Dublin for urgent treatment
The section of road between Borris and Garyhill is closed for a forensic examination so drivers are asked to take care in the area and follow the diversions.