Young Kilkenny talent to shine on TV today

Some of Kilkenny’s youngest musical talent will feature on television later today (Tuesday, 17th November).

The Music Generation Kilkenny members are set to shine on RTÉ’s After School Hub between 3 & 4pm.

The group will sing ‘Feel The Victory’, a song of hope and resilience composed and performed by the local crew in their song writing and sound production workshops.

A video of the track features the performers as well as images of a number of city locations.

