Young people affected by negative commentary around Mosque proposal invited to gathering in Kilkenny today

Young people in Kilkenny affected by any of the negative commentary online about the mosque proposals for the city are being invited to a gathering this evening.

Ossory Youth say they want to come up with a measured and inclusive response and are inviting teenagers who moved to Ireland or who are first generation Irish to come to Desert Hall at 6 o’clock.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mick Greene from Ossory Youth says the hatred being spouted by some online has affected young people from outside of the Muslim faith as well so this evening’s meeting will be all inclusive and just for 14 to 18 year olds.