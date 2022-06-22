Young people in Kilkenny are attempting to stage a 100% carbon neutral and recyclable production

Young people in Kilkenny have been to the fore of Climate Action and now two groupings are combining their efforts in a show.

Ossory Youth’s ‘Lights, Climate Action’ and Dreamstuff Youth Theatre are set to stage ‘Fail, an Epic, or an Epic Fail’.

Written by Jody O’Neil, and with inspiration from activist Greta Thunberg, it focuses on a group of young people attempting to stage a 100% carbon neutral and recyclable production.

Rehearsals have been taking place at the Fr McGrath Neighbourhood Centre and at Ossory Youth Services while funding’s come from Youth Theatre Ireland and the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office.

It’s recommended for those aged 13 and over as it contains some strong language and some themes of a sensitive nature.

See how it plays out from 7pm on Thursday 30th June or Friday 1st July outdoors at the Butler Gallery at Evans’ Home on John’s Quay in Kilkenny City.

Tickets are free but, with places limited, pre-booking is encouraged via email to [email protected], on Eventbrite here or through that group’s Facebook page or Instagram.