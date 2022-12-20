KCLR NewsNews & Sport
You’re being asked to check your properties for leaks and report them to Carlow County Council
They say there's been a considerable increase in water demand following the recent cold spell.
Carlow County Council is asking us to check our properties for leaks and report them to the Council and Irish Water.
This could be down to leaks they add, and they’ve deployed crews to identify them.
You can contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278 and Carlow County Council on 059 917 0300