The St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship first round continues this weekend as Tullaroan take on Bennettsbridge on Sunday.

The sides meet in Palmerstown at 4pm, and you can catch the action live and exclusively on KCLR, thanks to Seanies Guest House Tullaroan.

Tullaroan manager Ken Coogan joined the KCLR Hurling Podcast this week and outlined what his side are chasing going into the knockout stages.

“Everyone is looking for the same thing and I don’t think any team really has put together that 60-minute perfect performance this year. You’re probably not going to get that until maybe a team peaks in the championship or something like that. But possibly if you don’t do it next week, you’ll be out of the championship and your hurling is over for the summer. So that’s really what you’re looking for – that consistency of performance.”

Coogan also pointed to Bennettsbridge’s form, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing his side.

“Bennettsbridge beat O’Loughlins, who would be probably favourites for the championship with Thomastown, so that’s a massive, massive result for them. And so we know what we’re facing. They beat us last year so we know what we’re facing.”

You can hear more reaction from David Buggy, Eoin Cody, Henry Shefflin, Noel Doherty, and Ken Coogan on the KCLR Hurling Podcast post-match edition.

Meanwhile, the analysis edition of the podcast features Mickey Walsh and Eddie Scally, all thanks to Morrissey Motors Peugeot Kilkenny.