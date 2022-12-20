You’re urged to avoid the Emergency Department of St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

You’re being urged to avoid the Emergency Department at St Luke’s Hospital where possible.

Another surge in presentations has seen the local facility come under intense pressure again in recent days with very long wait times being reported.

Daily figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation on Monday reported 45 on trolleys at the local general for Carlow and Kilkenny.

The INMO says they were among 760 patients across the country without a bed in Irish hospitals – the highest amount of patients on trolleys since January 2020.

And while the overall figure’s fallen a little today (Tuesday) it’s increased locally with 54 waiting there this morning – 36 in the ED with 18 on other wards.

A spokesperson for St Luke’s Hospital =says they will continue to deal with medical emergencies but they are urging all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending.