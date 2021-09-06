KCLR News
Zappone offered UN Special Envoy role in March
Text messages between Simon Coveney and Katherine Zappone have been released by the Department of Foreign Affairs
The Foreign Affairs Minister offered Katherine Zappone a UN role four months before being agreed by Cabinet.
Text messages between the pair have been released by the Department of Foreign Affairs this evening.
On Thursday March 4th, Katherine Zappone texted Minister Simon Coveney thanking him for the “incredible opportunity” and said she will be so proud to serve Ireland again.