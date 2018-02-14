11 people due before the courts after Operation Storm in Carlow yesterday

11 people are due before the local courts after 30 arrests as part of Operation Storm in Carlow.

Those detained were for offences including thefts, assaults, burglaries, possession of drugs and sale and supply of drugs.

Another 14 people were arrested on foot of warrants.

Yesterday 60 criminal checkpoints were carried out as this latest operation wound down after four days.

Speaking to KCLR News, Sergeant Peter McConnon says these initiatives are also about meeting with various community groups – like the 13 guilds of Carlow’s ICA that they sat down with yesterday.

Sergeant McConnon says these operations are just the larger-scale versions of what Gardaí are doing locally every day.