38 years on from the Chernobyl disaster worse could be on the horizon if the war in Ukraine escalates further.

The warning comes on the anniversary of the disaster, with the head of Chernobyl Children International saying the full-extent of the 1986 explosion has not yet been realised.

Tipperary woman Adi Roche says the current conflict in Ukraine poses the danger a disaster on the scale of Chernobyl could happen again noting; “We cannot overstate the critical current situation and the nuclear threat currently in Ukraine and the accident at Chernoybl while we know that was as a result of technological failure, human error, if a nuclear accident happens at Zaporizhzhia it could well be intentional so in other words we neglect Ukraine at our peril”.

