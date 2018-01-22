More than 30% of student population experiencing financial difficulties
IT Carlow Students Union says the results are not really surprising.

36% of the student population in Ireland say they’re experiencing serious financial problems.

According to a new report, living costs exceed the average monthly income for students, with accommodation being the biggest expense.

The Eurostudent report also shows that 27% of full-time students work during the whole semester – this increases to 77% of part-time students.

President at IT Carlow Students Union, Lorna Fitzpatrick, says the results are not really surprising.

