Another award nomination for Carlow’s Saoirse Ronan

Meanwhile, Cartoon Saloon are also involved in two other awards ceremonies this week

Carlow actress Saoirse Ronan has now been nominated for a Bafta.

The 23-year-old is in contention for Best Leading Actress for her role in Lady Bird which saw her collect her first Golden Globe on Sunday night.

Joanna Lumley has been announced as the new host of the Awards after Stephen Fry revealed he would be stepping down after presenting the ceremony 12 times.

Meanwhile, although they just missed out on a Golden Globe, Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon is staying in LA for two more ceremonies they’re involved in this week.

They were shortlisted for The Breadwinner in Sunday night’s awards however this Thursday they’re up for a Critics Choice award and will collect an LA Critics award on Saturday.

They’ve beaten off competition from Disney’s COCO in that and speaking to KCLR, director Nora Twomey says they’re just delighted to be recognised.