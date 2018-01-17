Ceol Anocht: Show #11 – 16/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Anna Mitchell, Karrie, Joe Jackson, Jennifer Evans, Rod Picott, Maria Doyle-Kennedy, James Vincent McMorrow, John Otway & Wild Willie Barrett, Man, The Holy Roman Army, Nilsson, Eoin Dillon, The Sick & Indigent Song Club, Miriam Donohue, Gavin Glass, Led Zeppelin, The Frank And Walters, Lisa O’Neill, John Murry, Cormac O’Caoimh, John Lennon.

Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 18/1/2018

…and here’s the playlist