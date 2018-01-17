Ceol Anocht: Show #11 - 16/1/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #11 – 16/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Anna Mitchell, Karrie, Joe Jackson, Jennifer Evans, Rod Picott, Maria Doyle-Kennedy, James Vincent McMorrow, John Otway & Wild Willie Barrett, Man, The Holy Roman Army, Nilsson, Eoin Dillon, The Sick & Indigent Song Club, Miriam Donohue, Gavin Glass, Led Zeppelin, The Frank And Walters, Lisa O’Neill, John Murry, Cormac O’Caoimh, John Lennon.

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 18/1/2018

…and here’s the playlist

It Pours Anna Mitchell
So Long Ago Karrie
Stepping Out Joe Jackson
Promises, Promises Jennifer Evans
Be My Bonnie Rod Picott
Ladies Of Bohane Maria Doyle-Kennedy
Lost Angles James Vincent McMorrow
Really Free John Otway & Wild Willie Barrett
Never Say Nups To Nepalese Man
Fluttering The Holy Roman Army
Turn On Your Radio Nilsson
Marina’s Kitchen Eoin Dillon
Nelson’s Blood The Sick & Indigent Song Club
These Streets Are Always Blue Maria Doyle-Kennedy
Poetry Miriam Donohue
Sunday Songs Gavin Glass
The Rain Song Led Zeppelin
Riviera The Frank And Walters
Gormliath’s Grieving Lisa O’Neill
Miss Magdelene John Murry
Silence And Sound Cormac O’Caoimh
Mind Games John Lennon
Swan Song Eoin Dillon
