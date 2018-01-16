Emergency meeting to take place over controversial ‘Tenants Handbook’ in Kilkenny

The updated booklet was delivered to tenants in recent weeks

The controversy over the new Tenants Handbook in Kilkenny rolls on.

It has prompted a special meeting of members after the matter came up at yesterday’s monthly council meeting.

The updated handbook was delivered to local authority tenants in recent weeks but some tenants had expressed concerns over changes to their responsibilities.

Councillor Andrew McGuinness chairs the Housing Strategic Policy Committee – he says any policy changes would have to be passed at that committee.

He has called for the emergency meeting.