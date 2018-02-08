The Farm Show – Sponsored by Glanbia Connect – 8/2/2018

The Farm Show (sponsored by Glanbia Connect) broadcasts on KCLR every Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. with the programme repeated on Sunday mornings at 7:00 a.m. It is an agriculture based programme, focusing on current farming events, the people involved in farming, the agri-sector and rural issues affecting the people of Carlow and Kilkenny. Matt O’Keeffe is your host, and you can contact the show by emailing [email protected] This show was first broadcast on Thursday, February 8th, 2018.

Pat Smith, co-chair of the Micro Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) spoke to Matt tonight about the possibilities for the production of solar energy in Irish farms.

Matt then spoke at length to Minister John Paul Phelan about a range of issues of interest to rural families, including the recently released National Planning Framework, the prospects for the completion of Rural Broadband as well the ongoing issues of county boundaries, specifically affecting South Kilkenny.

John Mulhall, Product Manager with Kverneland Ireland told Matt about the upcoming “Future Of Farming” expo happening at Cillin Hill on Thursday, February 15th.

We had our weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us for this week’s Mart Report from Kilkenny.