It happened in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon

Gardaí are looking for three people who they say were involved in the theft of copper wiring in Kilkenny this week.

It was taken between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Tuesday afternoon from a coal yard at Raheen, on the Kilkenny side of New Ross.

The incident was captured on CCTV and Garda Orla Ambrose says anyone who saw where these people went should get in touch with their local station.