Homeowners should be extra cautious today

Local Gardaí say home owners need to be extra cautious this Christmas Day. They say there tends to be a spike in burglaries on December 25th as people will perhaps travel elsewhere for their dinner or to go to mass. Speaking to KCLR, Sergeant Peter McConnon says there were five burglaries in this division on […]

