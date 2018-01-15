Kilkenny saw biggest increase in average house price in the country last year

Experts are predicting the figures to rise again in 2018

Kilkenny saw the biggest increase in the average price of a three-bed home in the whole country in 2017.

Figures from the Real Estate Alliance expect the numbers will stay on the upward trend for 2018.

Overall, the average house price across the country rose by 11.3% over the past 12 months – compared to 7.7% nationally in 2016.

However, in Kilkenny the price of your average 3-bedroom semi-detached home jumped by 23.3% last year.

House prices in the City alone rose by 27.4% in 2017, driven by a lack of supply of suitable homes on the market.

Experts are predicting the figures to rise by 10 percent in the county in 2018 and 15% in the city

The increase in Carlow last year was more modest but prices still went up by more than 8% in 2017.

And it’s expected to continue rising with a 6 percent hike predicted for Carlow this year.