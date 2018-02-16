Local ladies win big at the IFTA’s

Carlow’s Saoirse Ronan won the Best Actress Award at the IFTA’s in Dublin last night.

The Oscar nominated actress was honoured for her role in Lady Bird while John Connors picked up the Actor gong for Cardboard Gangsters.

Creative Director at Kilkennys Cartoon Saloon Louise Bagnall collected the Animated Short Film award for her production Late Afternoon.

Gabriel Byrne was was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award for his work in the industry.