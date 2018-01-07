Locals aim for Golden Globes tonight

Its a big day for the local contenders ahead of the Golden Globes tonight. Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon are in the running for Best animation for The Breadwinner at the glitzy awards ceremony. While Carlow’s own Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Lady Bird. She has already said that she will […]

Its a big day for the local contenders ahead of the Golden Globes tonight.

Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon are in the running for Best animation for The Breadwinner at the glitzy awards ceremony.

While Carlow’s own Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Lady Bird.

She has already said that she will wear black tonight as part of a silent protest by some of Hollywoods leading ladies and she says its all about solidarity.