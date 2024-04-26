Questions are being raised about the future of a number of vacant buildings in Thomastown, in particular The Sessions House.

Minister Heather Humphreys last May officially opened the former courthouse which had been revamped at a cost of 1.7million, restored as a bespoke venue for the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland jewellery degree course.

However, a year on it’s still not in use and local election Fine Gael candidate for the area Orla Kelly says she’s been approached by a number of people asking when it’ll be brought back into use.

Chair of the Callan / Thomastown Municipal District, Cllr. Deirdre Cullen and Rosemary Steen, Ceo of The Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, updated Brian on The KCLR Daily.

Listen back here: