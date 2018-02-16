Run With Me: Hudson Taylor live on KCLR Drive

Hudson Taylor were guests on KCLR Drive this week.

The lads popped into the show on Valentine’s Day having just completed the paperwork for their upcoming US tour. Three weeks of gigs across the Atlantic is followed up by an Irish tour to promote new 5-track EP Feel It Again.

The next time they’re in the neighbourhood it’s for a show at The Tower in Carlow on 5 April.

On the show we’re talking what they’ve been up to for the last year or two, moving back to Ireland, changes in releasing music, hanging with dogs and more besides.

Take a listen below to Hudson Taylor live, including a performance of Feel It Again and new single Run With Me.

Hudson Taylor: Feel It Again EP

Straight from a sold-out UK tour, and currently wowing audiences across Europe; Hudson Taylor announce the release of a new 5-track EP ahead of their eight-date Irish headline tour.

The Feel It Again EP gives their fans a real taste of Hudson Taylor’s fresh Americana sound, including 2017’s radio smash ‘Feel It Again’, new single ‘Run With Me’ and three more pristine tracks produced by Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy).

EP tracklisting:

Run With Me, Easy Baby, Travellin’, Old Soul, Feel It Again.

HudsonTaylorMusic.com has more, including pre-orders for the new EP.