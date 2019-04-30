10% funding increase for rape crisis centres in Carlow, Kilkenny & beyond welcomed

A 10% increase in funding is making it’s way to 16 rape crisis centres across the country.

It means KASA in Kilkenny will get €193,400 this year with frontline services in Carlow & South Leinster awarded €274,310.

Ruth Butler manages KASA and says while the announcement’s welcome, there’s still one question to have answered “We’re delighted, our funding was cut by 20% ten years ago so it’s just beginning to restore it back up because our funding was cut but our appointments in the same period of time have gone up 66% so it’s very welcome, the one thing I will clarify is is this a one off or is it guaranteed now going forward because there’s a huge difference at 10%, it’s very welcome but if I know that 10% is going to be there for the future then I can plan & use it wisely for long term”.

She adds that the monies are essential saying “Without Tusla funding you wouldn’t have a rape crisis centre, or as we call ourselves now KASA, yes absolutely it’s our core funding because it’s more & more difficult fundraising, we have generous donations for which we’re very grateful, the counselling is free, in my opinion it must always be free so that everyone can access this counselling so yes the funding is essential”.

Ms Butler also feels that the rise in numbers making appointments locally is partially to do with the fact that people are getting better at reporting and thinks an element of this is down to the recently established Garda Divisional Protective Services Unit set up for Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division at Kilkenny City Garda Station. She comments “you know with our new unit based at Kilkenny I think more attention is being paid to survivors of sexual violence and hopefully that’s spreading because the diff that counselling makes is massive, I cannot stress it enough so to anyone that’s listening & is kinda oh, yeah, no I’m not sure; do it’s makes a massive difference”.