100 more jobs for the South East with creation of Tegus EMEA HQ in Waterford City

100 new jobs are to be created in the South East by a Chicago based company.

Tegus, which provides primary business and market intelligence for key decision makers, is to set up its EMEA headquarters in Waterford City creating the positions over the next two years.

(It’s the second big jobs announcement in the region today – see here).

Here’s the statement to KCLR News:

Co-Founded in San Francisco by twin brothers Michael and Thomas Elnick, Tegus conducts and collects research and data to produce the largest and most comprehensive primary information platform enabling clients to discover answers to the most challenging questions they face today, faster and more efficiently than anywhere else. Headquartered in Chicago since 2018, Tegus now serves more than 1,000 customers worldwide, including investment firms, corporations, and consultancies.

The EMEA team will enable Tegus to further build out its global content and data sets by supporting more local customers and covering a growing number of international companies on its platform. The Tegus product has already seen high demand from customers internationally and having a committed EMEA HQ will provide an even stronger customer experience as the business grows.

The company is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said “I’m really happy Tegus has chosen Waterford for its new EMEA HQ. This will result in the creation of up to 100 new jobs in the city. This is great news for the South-East and a real boost for Waterford City and once again demonstrates we have the skills and talent available in all parts of the country to attract foreign direct investment.”

Tegus will be located in state-of-the-art office space in Boxworks while it identifies a permanent office space in Waterford City, attracting talent from the city, county and the wider region of the South East.

“We are seeing more and more institutional investors and corporations incorporating qualitative and primary research into their processes to make better and faster decisions”, said Thomas Elnick, Founder and Co-CEO of Tegus. “As we expand internationally, we are relentlessly focused on delivering an incredible user experience and product for our customers. Ireland provides us with the perfect entry point to EMEA to support our growing global customer base and align our team with our customers’ success.”

David Cashman, Vice President of EMEA at Tegus highlights, “Our people are our greatest asset, always. Personally, I know Waterford boasts great talent, now we can offer global level tech jobs to the amazing local talent. We look forward to building the Tegus brand in Waterford as one of the premier tech companies to build and grow your career.”

Tegus has begun hiring for roles across the areas of Business Development, Customer Success, Operations, Sales, and People Management. Those who are looking to make an impact, grow your career, and love where you work are invited to explore the opportunities on www.tegus.co/careers.

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland said “This announcement by Tegus – its first expansion outside of North America is very good news for Waterford and the South East region where the company will avail of a highly skilled and talented workforce. Winning jobs and investment in regional locations is central to IDA Ireland’s strategy. Tegus is a welcome addition to the tech cluster in the South East region. I wish Tegus every success with this investment in Waterford and offer the ongoing support of IDA Ireland.”