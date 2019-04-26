100 thousand euro upgrade for Kilkenny Castle park playground

A one hundred thousand euro upgrade to the playground at Kilkenny Castle park is to start in the coming weeks.

The rubber surfaces are to be replaced and new equipment installed over the space of 2 weeks starting on May 13th.

New features will include a roundabout to accommodate wheelchairs and a sensory wall specifically designed for children with special needs.

The playground has been closed for the last number of weeks in preparation for these works.

The OPW says the plan is for the works to be complete by the end of May.