1,042 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 29 in St Luke’s as management warn of long delays

9,371 new Covid cases have been confirmed today either by PCR or antigen testing.

Figures for the weekend have also been released today, which stand at 11,253 for Saturday and 11,266 for Sunday.

The number of people in hospital has jumped to 1,042 with 42 in ICU.

The number of patients at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny has risen to 29 with one person with the virus in the local intensive care unit.

There’s also been 42 patients on trolleys with no bed on Monday at the local hospital – the third-highest tally in the country – as the overcrowding issues continue.

Management has admitted there’s been an exceptional rise in admission of patients with Covid-19 over the past 5 days.

The hospital says you may experience very long wait times so you should consider all other healthcare options like your GP or pharamcy before turning up at the local ED.