KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 11 new deaths in Ireland, six new local cases
Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally - five of them in Kilkenny.
Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally – five of them in Kilkenny.
Another 11 people with COVID-19 have died across the country.
There have now been a total 1,571 coronavirus deaths in Ireland.
The HPSC has been notified of 64 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
One new case in Carlow means the total for the county is 148, while Kilkenny has gone up to 307.
There is now a total of 24,315 cases in Ireland.