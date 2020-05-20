Covid-19 latest: 11 new deaths in Ireland, six new local cases

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally – five of them in Kilkenny.

Another 11 people with COVID-19 have died across the country.

There have now been a total 1,571 coronavirus deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has been notified of 64 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One new case in Carlow means the total for the county is 148, while Kilkenny has gone up to 307.

There is now a total of 24,315 cases in Ireland.