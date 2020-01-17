12th candidate now running in General Election 2020 for Carlow/Kilkenny

Another candidate has declared for the upcoming General Election in Carlow-Kilkenny

Helena Byrne, who contested the local elections in Carlow, will be running for Renua.

It brings to 12 so far the number vying for the five seats in this constituency on February 8th.

The full list as it stands is:

Three candidates for Fine Gael: TD John Paul Phelan, TD Pat Deering, and Cllr Patrick O’Neill.

Three for Fianna Fáil: TD John McGuinness, TD Bobby Aylward, and Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

One for the Green Party: Cllr Malcolm Noonan.

One for People Before Profit: Cllr Adrienne Wallace.

One for Sinn Féin: TD Kathleen Funchion.

One for Labour: Cllr Denis Hynes.

One for the Irish Freedom Party: Melissa O’Neill.

One for Renue: Helena Byrne.