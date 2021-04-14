Covid-19 latest: 13 new cases in Carlow & Kilkenny, with 431 cases & 12 deaths reported by NPHET

There has been 13 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed locally with 431 cases and 12 deaths overall reported in the Republic.

Carlow’s had eight new cases with five more in KK with the infection rate rising in both counties on the back of the highest local daily figures in the last few weeks.

Kilkenny is still marginally the best county in the country despite the 14 day incidence rate going up 5 to 21 per 100,000.

Carlow is fourth best on 40 per 100,000 – up five from Tuesday’s figure.

The national 5 day average is 388 – down slightly over the past 24 hours.