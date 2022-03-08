KCLR NewsNews & Sport

1,400+ ESB customers without power in Tullow, Co Carlow

Another 11 have no supply in Bagenalstown

UPDATE 11am, 8th March: Power’s back in Tullow. But now 81 in Castlecomer, Kilkenny are without – the fault there’s due to be fixed by 2:15pm.

Tullow’s been hit by a major power outage.

1,402 ESB customers have been impacted by a fault which was reported just before 10am.

Supply’s expected to be restored by 1:30pm.

Meanwhile, another 11 in the Bagenalstown area have no service after a fault there this morning, it’s due back at 12:30pm.

It comes as a number of trees have been reported down following strong winds. (See latest weather warning here).

Council crews are understood to be out rectifying the situation.

