141 children from Ukraine now enrolled in schools across Carlow and Kilkenny

141 Ukrainian children have now been enrolled in schools across Carlow and Kilkenny.

The Department of Education has confirmed 5,843 Ukrainian pupils have been accommodated in Irish schools.

65 of them are in school in Carlow, 44 in primary and 21 in secondary while there are 76 enrolled in schools across Kilkenny, 44 in primary and 32 in Kilkenny.

Last week local principals told of how those enrolled with them are settling in well – more on that here