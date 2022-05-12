School places for Ukrainian children part of today’s Cabinet sub-committee discussion as principals in Carlow and Kilkenny says such students are settling in well

A cabinet sub-committee will today examine how to tackle the shortage of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

It’s feared that hotels which have been housing some of those fleeing the Russian invasion won’t be available once the tourist season begins next month. (See how general rentals are scarce too here).

Hundreds are settling in across Carlow and Kilkenny, mainly in a revamped convent, hotels and with host families.

The committee will be discussing plans for a €400 monthly payment to households who take in those seeking shelter from the war, while the issue of school places for Ukrainian children is to be examined too.

Gaelscoil Osraí in Kilkenny has enrolled its first student from Ukraine, a nine-year-old boy who began there yesterday.

Principal Sean O hArgáin’s been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that despite the obvious challenge they want to take the chance to learn to speak ”as Geailge” as well as in English.

While Principal of Tullow Community College Paul Thornton there’s always going to be a few language issues but the new kids are fitting in brilliantly.

