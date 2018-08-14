KCLR Live: Renewed Efforts to Find Irish Priest Who Fled US to Avoid Prosecution
There are renewed efforts to locate an Irish priest who fled the US after a civil jury found him guilty of molesting an altar boy.

Fr Michael Kelly from Ballingarry, Co Tipperary has always maintained his innocence and previously stated he returned to Ireland on health grounds.

The former cleric, who is now in his late 60s, fled to his home place in Co Tipperary in 2012.

A source told KCLR that Kelly has been sighted in Kilkenny recently.

Victoria Balfour, who works as an advocate for alleged victims of abuse, told KCLR Live people have to know where he is….

 

